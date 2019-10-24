This study looked at almost 600 ovulation induction cycles using a single dosing schedule of Letrozole, a common oral agent used to stimulate ovulation, versus five days of the same drug.

Research authored by reproductive endocrinologists at Fertility Answers and residents in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Louisiana State University Health Science Center in Baton Rouge was recently presented at the American Society of Reproductive Medicine's Annual Scientific Congress, held October 12-16, 2019 in Philadelphia, PA. Lead authors include Kaitlin McGrail, MD, of LSU, and Neil Chappell, MD, MSCI, John Storment, MD, and Susan Conway, MD, all of Fertility Answers.

This study looked at almost 600 ovulation induction cycles using a single dosing schedule of Letrozole, a common oral agent used to stimulate ovulation, versus five days of the same drug. The research found no differences in pregnancy rates, miscarriage or multiple gestation. This is good news for patients who will be more compliant with a single dose versus the traditional five days of medication commonly prescribed by fertility specialists.

There has only been one other study looking into this single dose Letrozole protocol to date and it was smaller in scope. This new research provides a deeper analysis into the potential for an easier option that can result in higher patient compliance with similar outcomes as the standard regimen.

About Fertility Answers: Established in 2002, Fertility Answers is dedicated to helping couples build families by providing comprehensive healthcare focused on infertility and reproductive disorders. Fertility Answers offers comprehensive reproductive services, including egg freezing, in vitro fertilization, intrauterine insemination (IUI), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), ovulation induction and pre-implantation genetic testing. With locations in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, Fertility Answers strives to provide the highest quality reproductive treatment in a caring environment. For more information, visit www.fertilityanswers.com.

Contributed by Fertility Answers