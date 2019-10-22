A new bakery has officially opened in Rosepine. Zizi’s treats cut the ribbon at its grand opening on Tuesday.

The Beauregard Chamber of Commerce and fans of Zizi showed up in full force, packing the brand new bakery full and spilling out into the parking lot.

Zizi Harper has been baking since 2014. In 2015 she earned her in-home bakery licenses and took the area by storm.

Zizi says the reason she retired from baking out of her own kitchen and opened a storefront is simply that she needed to keep up with the demand. Zizi described her last few months baking from her home as “too crazy busy.”

She turned to the business program at McNeese State for help and utilized their free business planning services.

Zizi credits her husband as what inspired her to start cooking. The Bulgarian native will offer a wide variety of treats to be purchased, but she says her favorite thing to bake is bread. Zizi also plans to use her Greek Orthodox background to bring a little culter to the area. Three times a week Zizi will cook a Mediterranean inspired dish for lunch.

Tawana White, one of Zizi’s main bakers shared emotional words regarding the huge milestone of the business. “I have battled through hard times in my life, but working for Zizi and being a part of this business has been a breath of fresh air and has given my life a new purpose,” White said.

Zizi is known for her delicious cakes, perfect cookies and flawless breads.

Zizi’s Treats is located in Rosepine.