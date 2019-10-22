This was not the first visit Price has made to acknowledge Ascension Public Schools’ hard work. During this visit, he presented the board with a plaque to commemorate their achievement.

Ascension Parish Public Schools met for their regularly scheduled meeting on October 15. Among items discussed was the presentation of a Certificate of Achievement, field trips, and mental health services for students.

State Senator Ed Price presented a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 2017 through 2018 comprehensive annual financial report done by Ascension Public Schools.

"I am very happy to be here tonight," said Senator Price.

Following the presentation was the consent agenda. This included two out-of-state field trips for Dutchtown High School. The board also approved the use of service animals in schools and behavioral health services for students.

Superintendent David Alexander noted that Ascension Public Schools is continuing to reach out for feedback from the community.

"We had a great parent advisory meeting last week," Superintendent Alexander said.

Community members are encouraged to attend two upcoming public meetings to discuss rezoning lines. The first will take place at Prairieville Middle School on October 29 at 6 p.m., and the second will be at Dutchtown Middle School on the following day, October 30 at 6 p.m.

There will be a groundbreaking at Sugar Mill Primary on October 29 at 11:30 a.m. prior to the first public meeting.

Superintendent Alexander also introduced "Portrait of a Graduate." This will serve as a guide for the school system and establish phase lines for each student in order to ensure a successful graduation.

"We are really determined to strengthen our alignment as a K-12 organization so that we do a

better job," Alexander said.

'Portrait of a Graduate' is currently in the draft phase.