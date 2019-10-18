Please call your nearest Senior Center for more information or stop by and pick up a calendar of events.

On Wednesday, September 18, Ascension Council on Aging traveled to New Orleans to the WWII Museum with over 100 Clients from the Gonzales and Donaldsonville Senior Centers.

Seniors enjoyed a luncheon and a show by the Victory Belles at the BB's Stage Door Canteen. All had a great time.

Besides special events like this one, Ascension Council on Aging has daily activities at both Senior Centers such as Fast, Yoga, PIYO, Zumba Gold and Pilates exercises classes, trips, crafts, games, dances, parties, Karaoke and bridge club meetings, and speakers on various health subjects.

Call our Donaldsonville Senior Center at 225-473-3789 or the Gonzales Senior Center at 225-621-5750. Come out and join the fun!

Contributed by the Ascension Council on Aging