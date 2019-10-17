The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending October 10 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

October 3

Washington, Armease Denzel, 29, 37313 HWY 74 168, GEISMAR, Assault by Drive-by Shooting, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Aggravated Second Degree Battery, Aggravated Second Degree Battery, Second Degree Murder

Kozma, Marci Lyn, 36, 4024 KIRKPATRICK RD, Southport, FL, Reckless Operation, Hit and Run Driving, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Careless Operation

Williams, Dontae Malik, 22, 37244 MILLER RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000, Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony)

North, Jerome, 19, 157 DONALDSONVILLE VILLAGE ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

Plaisance, Adam Joseph, 44, 17431 SUMMERFIELD NORTH RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Duplessis, David P, Jr, 33, 43043 WEBER CITY RD., GONZALES, In For Court, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Dixon, Devin D, 28, 2824 S BURNSIDE AVE 1, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony)

Washington, Ryan Christopher, 24, 4450 JENKINS EXT, DARROW, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor)

Fuller, Jeremy, 45, 17073 KARI DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000, Theft less than $1,000, Theft less than $1,000, Theft less than $1,000

Wright, Jennifer, 34, 46461 LESSARD RD, ST AMANT, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin

Helg, Eugene A, 41, 12288 DAVID LESSARD RD, ST AMANT, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Violations of registration provisions

Dickens, Jayd Lee, 25, 38174 SMITH RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000

Leblanc, Angela Louise, 40, 10474 ACY RD 1, ST AMANT, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Clonazepam), Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Carbo, Jeffery Paul, 32, 10474 ACY RD 1, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Troquille, Desirae N, 18, 18304 CRAIG ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Owner to Secure Registration, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, Driver must be Licensed, Careless Operation, Hit and Run Driving

October 4

Sarvis, Matthew Joshua, 31, 16304 OAKRIDGE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Parole Violation, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Simple Criminal Damage to Property less than $500 (Misdemeanor), Home Invasion (Damage to Property)

Guient, Daniel Glenn, Jr, 33, 16350 SHIRLEYVILLE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Sanders, Jarrmann C, 41, 39082 GERMANY RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Lacaze, Donald Joseph, 65, 43525 HWY 621, GONZALES, Surety, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

McCurley, Jeramie M, 36, 10126 SANTA MONICA AVE, BATON ROUGE, Theft less than $1,000, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Alsay, Tevis Darnell, 37, 800 RIVERVIEW COMPLEX A203, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

York, Elvin J, 35, 39030 WEST LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Ardoin, Kevin, 31, 24148 LARRY DR, DENHAM SPRINGS, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Lambert, Yolanda Sue, 45, 17381 PENN BLVD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Burglary (Vehicle)

Davis, Carl A, 29, 2142 HWY 30, GONZALES, Vagrancy/Begs or Solicits, Disturbing the peace /Unlawful Assembly/ Curfew/Loitering/Vagrancy, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Duplessis, Michael Joseph, 37, 11189 RIP DUPLESSIS RD, GONZALES, Parole Violation, Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling

Michel, Rodney Steven, 46, 11510 STRINGER BRIDGE RD, ST AMANT, Theft less than $1,000

Kozma, Marci Lyn, 36, 4024 KIRKPATRICK RD, Southport, FL, Bond Revocation, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Resisting an Officer, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling

Duplessis, Lakeisha, 37, 2138 S COMMERCE AVE, GONZALES, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Ramsey, Katelyn, 25, 9394 HUNTINGTON AVE, DENHAM SPRINGS, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Scott, Terrell T, Jr, 23, 37313 HWY 74 71D, GEISMAR, Theft less than $1,000

Garnett, Kendricks Wayne, Sr, 43, 615 THIRD ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Aggravated Battery

October 5

Sanchez, Brandon, 24, 8409 PHILLIP RD, ST AMANT, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Tail lamps, Maximum Speed Limit, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Herrera, Rene, 39, 12141 COLONIAL OAKS, Gonzales, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Driver must be Licensed, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

White, Kevin D, 59, 7878 LASALLE AVE, BATON ROUGE, Security Required, Public Intimidation; force, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Operating a Vehicle while under Suspension for Certain Prior Offenses, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony)

Daniels, Kidal Leon, 45, 5247 GALAXY BLVD, DARROW, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony)

Painter, Paul Gerald, Jr, 49, 45166 CHARTIN LN, ST AMANT, Violations of Protective Orders

Smith, Myles Gabriel, 22, 1526 BECKENHAM DR, Baton Rouge, Possession of Schedule IV CDS, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Owner to Secure Registration, Expired MVI, View outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited

Bullock, Terrell V, 26, 611 EGLE ST, Morgan City, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Curry, Kimeka Denise, 47, 917 S. CARLOS ST, Gonzales, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000

October 6

Jackson, Ira, 42, 242 EAST 13TH ST., Edgard, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Rieder, Thomas, 45, 13462 AIRLINE HWY, GONZALES, Traffic-control Signals, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Resisting an Officer, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Bell, Zachary Roy, 23, 2223 CYPRESS POINT DR., Laplace, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Bourque, Joseph W, III, 39, 711 HWY 1000, BELL ROSE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

North, Michael R, Jr, 34, 806 OAK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Jackson, Daletrisha, 26, 216 EMERALD DR, BATON ROUGE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000

Powell, Renee Orillion, 52, 48181 SAM MARTIN RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Lecompte, Ramona, 32, 1649 STARBOARD, Baton Rouge, Reckless Operation, Hit and Run Driving, Reckless Operation, Hit and Run Driving, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

October 7

Hester, Dante D, 26, 1703 S CHUCK AVE, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Villar, Paul J, 37, 17079 HWY 431, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple escape; aggravated escape

Roddy, Michael J, 47, 41015 MAZOCH ROAD, GONZALES, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Jackson, Megan, 36, 1976 STAFFORD LN, BATON RUGE, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000

Mitchell, Irving Bobby, 37, 16524 SHIRLEYVILLE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Manslaughter, Aggravated Second Degree Battery, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Demby, Cynthia Henry, 57, 1005 ELIZABETH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Vallo, Carlton Dewayne, Jr, 23, 14449 BLACK LOCUST ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

Hendricks, Christopher Don, 32, 14537 RIDGE RD, Maurepas, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Driver must be Licensed

Hankton, Michael Anthony, 52, 409 E NEW RIVER RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Resisting an Officer, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Cenobio, Sarah Ann, 27, 12475 DECK BLVD, GEISMAR, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Causey, Amber Blair, 38, 7390 WILFRED ST, SORRENTO, Hold for Other Agency, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Jenkins, Tommie L, 40, 3141 NICHOLSON LAKE DR, Baton Rouge, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Landry, Ebony, 30, 1826 W WORTHY ROAD, GONZALES, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Assault, Domestic Abuse Battery, Second Degree Battery

Scherer, Jeremy Justin, 34, 18014 AUTUMN VIEW DR 1, PRAIRIEVILLE, State Probation Violation, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Amphetamine), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Driver must be Licensed, Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles; display of plate

October 8

Lerma, Ismael David, 28, 13056 CARRIE LN, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Weaver, Kerry Lynn, 36, 43264 MOODY DIXON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Davis, Carl A, 29, 2142 HWY 30, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Levy, Graclyn N, 40, 421 W BLUEBIRD ST, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000

Clark, Joseph, Jr, 56, 2810 RALPH ST, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Residential Contractor Fraud $5k to $25k (Felony)

Hyde, Cameron Mark, 20, 42382 WYNSTONE DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Millien, Micah Aaron, 28, 13446 BAYOU GRAND SOUTH BLVD, GONZALES, Simple Burglary (All Others)

Kelson, Michael, 26, 219 S DAPHNE DR, GONZALES, In For Court, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Johnson, Colley B, Jr, 21, 46029 RICHARD RD, ST AMANT, Surety, In For Court

Edison, Dawn, 38, 618 APPLEWHITE, ALEXANDRIA, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Careless Operation, Resisting an Officer, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Wright, Vanessa R, 44, 41319 TULIP HILL AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Assault

Talbert, Anthony G, 41, 17797 AIRLINE HWY RM 14, PRAIRIEVILLE, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Melancon, Blain Paul, 29, 13456 LEBLANC RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Guerra, Emanuel J, III, 38, 41140 FIFTH COLONIALS ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Norman, Terrill, 43, 39011 ELLIOTT AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

October 9

Jones, Kyle B, 33, 18792 OLD FERRY RD, Maurepas, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Possession of Heroin, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting an Officer , Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Gibson, Norman, 39, 4958 POYDRAS, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Ford, Harlan R, 32, 15242 JOHN WEST RD, GONZALES, Parole Violation, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Alsay, Christopher Anthony, 32, 700 HOUMAS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Domestic Abuse Battery, Violations of Protective Orders

Hochsteter, Dustin, 31, 41270 #26 MERRITT EVANS, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000

Dickens, Jayd Lee, 25, 38174 SMITH RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000

Lacey, Torrie, 38, 43204 HWY933, PRAIRIEVILLE, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Child Passenger Restraint System, Careless Operation, Driving on Right Side of Road; Exceptions, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor), Possession of Schedule II CDS

Gaddis, Donnell, 32, 15486 ROY ROGERS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Forgery

Martin, Karen Ann, 51, 800 RIVERVIEW COMPLEX 106D, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Varn, Andre Grant, 44, 13391 K C RD, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000

Bell, Walter, 18, 1612 N COONTRAP RD A, GONZALES, Theft of a Firearm, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction , Theft of a Firearm

Sparlin, Tiffany Michelle, 26, 37048 HWY 74, GEISMAR, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Violations of Protective Orders

Boudy, Michael D, 39, 39235 WEST LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Corrent, Shane Michael, 45, 11079 GARRETT DR, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Violations of Protective Orders

October 10

Peabody, Richard, 30, 45276 STRINGER BRIDGE RD, ST AMANT, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)