On Saturday Sept 21 2019 nearly 200 descendants of John Cledament and Charlotte Richard Mire gathered at the American Legion Hall in Gonzales for a family reunion.

Honorees were children of JC and Charlotte, siblings Pershing J Mire (99 yrs) and Willa Mae Mire Aldridge Bishop (93 yrs). Descendants of the honorees and their siblings Hilda Mire Bourgeois and Burnise Mire Major came from as far away as West Virginia, Idaho, New Jersey and Oregon to attend.

The day was filled with reminiscing, photo sessions by Stacie Brock Crawford, food, slide presentation by Ashlee Hanson and photo booth fun with props donated by Anita Cavalier, Dina Domangue, Lynette Latiolais Mire and Ashlee Hanson.

A family genealogy booklet was compiled by Ruth Hanson with assistance from Joyce Amedee and Stephanie Harrison. These booklets along with one of Pie Lanoux's local history books were highlighted and handed out to the twenty four first cousins by Lura Kamiya who manned the registration table.

Jambalaya was cooked by Myles Mire with assistance from his Mire siblings and a Sauce Piquant was cooked by siblings Tommy "Bama" and Randall Aldridge. Thanks to Mack Aldridge for deck repair and maintenance.

Special Thanks to Joyce Major Amedee for spear heading the event, Yvette Crawford for making the banner, Joyce, Lura and Randall for joining with me in all duties of the event committee.

Thank you to all who helped in set up and tear down and making this a day not soon to be forgotten by all who attended. It truly takes a village to put on events such as these and our "village" rose to the challenge in support of each other.

Contributed by the Mire family