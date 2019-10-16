The couple will exchange nuptial vows on October 19, 2019.

Gloria Brown and Seth Pinell announces the engagement of their daughter, Keisha Lynn York to Nathaniel Taylor. The couple will exchange nuptial vows on October 19, 2019.

The bride elect is a 2010 graduate of Dutchtown High School and a 2014 graduate of Southern University. She is the granddaughter of the late Viola Scott of Prairieville, Louisiana.

The prospective groom is the son of Charlotte and Nathan Taylor, Jr. of Boothville, Louisiana. He is a 2003 graduate of Boothville High School and attended RPCC. The groom is the grandson of the late Nathan Taylor, Sr. of Boothville, Louisiana.

