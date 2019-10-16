The evening included a candlelight vigil to honor the many people whose lives have been impacted by abuse.

The Iris Domestic Violence Center and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office worked alongside each other to honor victims and survivors of domestic abuse at the Jambalaya Park in Gonzales.

The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The evening included a candlelight vigil to honor the many people whose lives have been impacted by abuse.

"The goal for tonight was to honor victims of domestic abuse and to celebrate survivors of domestic abuse. It becomes a rallying point for the community," John Price, the Executive Director of the Iris Domestic Violence Center said.

"Take back the night is a declaration that victims and survivors of domestic abuse take back their streets and do not surrender them to the darker elements of society," he said.

With help from several organizations like the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Take Back the Night has become an annual event. And through practices implemented, the number of cases of domestic violence have gone down in the last couple of years.

"I would like to compliment the officials with Ascension Parish and the community because they have implemented best practices," Price said.

When there are domestic violence situations in Ascension Parish, the sheriff's office is almost always called to support.

"We want to make sure that these victims and survivors are getting the help that they need beyond us, and that is what Iris offers," Allison Hudson, Public Information Officer for the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. She emphasized the importance on ensuring there aren't any double victims when related to domestic abuse.

"It takes a whole community to combat domestic violence," Hudson said. "We just want to make sure that every victim feels that if they come to us, that they were truly helped."