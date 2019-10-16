Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for The Bank of Commerce in White Castle, Louisiana and Assumption Mortgage, LLC.

On Thursday, August 29, 2019, Assumption Mortgage Corporation in Paincourtville, La. was acquired by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. and renamed Assumption Mortgage, LLC.

After 22 years, co-founder and previous owner Mike Waguespack reflected on the accomplishments of Assumption Mortgage explaining, "We brought Wall Street to Main Street and provided access and opportunity to residents in and around Assumption Parish."

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Chairman David Kessler added, "Norma Blanchard, who has been with Assumption Mortgage since its inception and is well known and respected throughout the area will remain with us and continue to serve customers."

Norma Blanchard is a dedicated loan officer and truly enjoys assisting customers.

"Due to low rates, now is an ideal time for home loans and refinancing. Assumption Mortgage offers 30-year fixed rate loans, as well as 25 year, 20 year, 15, year and 10 year fixed rate loans," said Norma Blanchard. "Assumption Mortgage makes conventional, FHA and USDA loans."

Also in attendance for the official signing to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. were Amy Berthelot, Chief Executive Officer, Bryant Kessler, Loan Officer and Cassey Simpson, Lending Compliance Coordinator, of The Bank of Commerce.

To reach Assumption Mortgage, LLC, please call 985-369-4000.

Contributed by Assumption Mortgage, LLC