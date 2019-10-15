Anyone with information in the identifying of the subject is asked to please call the City of Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9583, or CrimeStoppers at 225-344-7867.

On August 19, the pictured subject entered Murphy's Express on Highway 30, grabbing two cartons of cigarettes from the counter and fleeing the store. The subject did not make any attempt to pay for the items valued at $120.00.

Contributed by GPD