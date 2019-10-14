Dutchtown and St. Amant each opened their District 5-5A schedules with victories on Friday night, and both of them came in the blowout variety.

The Griffins came into the week with the parish's best record at 5-0, and that perfect mark was never in any danger of getting blemished last Friday night as they went on the road to face Woodlawn.

To begin the game, Dutchtown quickly marched downfield and went up 7-0 with an eight-yard touchdown connection between quarterback Brayden Fritschie and receiver Donald Howard.

Dylan Sampson then added an 18-yard touchdown run to put the Griffins ahead 14-0 after one.

Midway through the second quarter, Jyron Blakes blocked a Woodlawn punt, which Dutchtown recovered at the Panther 24. Four plays later, Blayden Louis scored on a five-yard touchdown run to stretch the lead to 21-0.

On Woodlawn's next possession, quarterback Rickie Collins was picked off by Dutchtown linebacker Johmell Jolla. Jolla returned it 37 yards to the Panther 25-yard line.

The Griffins added a 25-yard touchdown run to go ahead 28-0. From there, Dutchtown rolled to a 45-8 victory.

The one bright spot for Woodlawn was Jonero Scott. Scott piled up 113 yards rushing on 22 carries.

As for the Griffins, they amassed 327 yards rushing.

The bulk of those yards came from Sampson as he went for 150 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries. Louis added 51 yards and a score on nine carries.

The victory improved Dutchtown to 6-0.

This week, they'll face their toughest challenge of the season as they go on the road to face parish foe East Ascension (4-2). They lost to the Spartans last year, 37-23.

Meanwhile, St. Amant had no trouble with McKinley in their district opener at The Pit.

On their opening possession, the Gators went downfield in a hurry and scored when quarterback Slade Zeppuhar ran the ball in from 15 yards out. St. Amant was good on the two-point try to put them ahead 8-0.

The Gators put together a 10-play drive the next time they got them ball.

The drive stalled and it appeared they were going to settle for a Cole Poirrier field goal, but with Zeppuhar holding, he took the ball and threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to Javin Augillard.

On McKinley’s first play of their next drive, Gator defensive back Jordan Bennett picked off Richard Oliver, Jr. and returned it 48 yards for the score, making it 23-0.

The next time St. Amant got the ball, they drove downfield, and Zeppuhar hit Austin Bascom for a 15-yard touchdown.

Late in the second quarter, McKinley drove deep into St. Amant territory, but Evan Bourgeois came up with an interception.

The Gators marched downfield, and Poirrier hit Bascom for a 22-yard score to make it 37-0 at halftime.

In the second half, St. Amant backup quarterback Blake LeBouef scored on a six-yard touchdown run. It led to a 44-7 victory for the Gators.

McKinley was held to just two first downs and 45 yards of total offense in the game.

The victory was the third straight for St. Amant as it improved their overall record to 4-2. Things won't get any tougher for the Gators this week. They'll be hosting 1-5 Woodlawn.