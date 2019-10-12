The following results come from the Secretary of State's website:

State Senator -- 30th Senatorial District All 73 precincts reporting Absentee reporting - 100% James K. Armes III (DEM) 25.93% 2,844 Brett Geymann (REP) 4.93% 541 Renee' Hoffpauir-Klann (REP) 7.41% 813 "Mike" Reese (REP) 61.72% 6,769 State Representative -- 24th Representative District All 31 precincts reporting Absentee reporting - 100% Willie Banks (IND) 8.33% 520 "Greg" Lord (REP) 37.78% 2,358 Rodney Schamerhorn (REP) 53.89% 3,364 State Representative -- 30th Representative District All 42 precincts reporting Absentee reporting - 100% A. C. "Chuck" Dowden, Jr. (REP) 44.80% 2,066 Sam Fulton, Jr. (REP) 14.53% 670 Charles "Chuck" Owen (REP) 40.68% 1,876 Police Juror -- District 1 All 5 precincts reporting Absentee reporting - 100% "Trent" Johnson (IND) 13.47% 45 James B. "Jim" Tuck (REP) 86.53% 289 Police Juror -- District 2 All 3 precincts reporting Absentee reporting - 100% Marvin L. Hilton (REP) 60.73% 877 William "Tony" Isgitt (REP) 39.27% 567 Police Juror -- District 3 All 8 precincts reporting Absentee reporting - 100% David Fox (NOPTY) 56.90% 573 George Jeane (REP) 43.10% 434 Police Juror -- District 4 All 6 precincts reporting Absentee reporting - 100% Jerry T. Buckner (DEM) 33.01% 68 "Doug" Roshong (NOPTY) 66.99% 138 Police Juror -- District 5 All 12 precincts reporting Absentee reporting - 100% "Reggie" Johnson (IND) 69.37% 709 John Westley Willis (REP) 30.63% 313 Police Juror -- District 6 All 11 precincts reporting Absentee reporting - 100% Scottie E. Benjamin (REP) 70.89% 1,147 Johnny Ray Dowden (REP) 26.27% 425 Jason Hammond (LBT) 2.84% 46 Police Juror -- District 7 All 5 precincts reporting Absentee reporting - 100% Charnel Bailey (REP) 63.83% 720 Steve Keel (REP) 36.17% 408 Police Juror -- District 8 All 10 precincts reporting Absentee reporting - 100% Melvin Haymon (DEM) 46.14% 377 Dean Mitchell (NOPTY) 53.86% 440 Police Juror -- District 12 All 6 precincts reporting Absentee reporting - 100% Charles "Chuck" Christ (REP) 42.77% 577 Kenny Haymon (REP) 57.23% 772 Councilman at Large -- City of Leesville All 15 precincts reporting Absentee reporting - 100% Glenn Garner (DEM) 8.59% 99 Louis Hopkins (NOPTY) 11.98% 138 Phillip Hunt (REP) 47.22% 544 Linda Thomas (DEM) 10.94% 126 Rodney Wells (DEM) 21.27% 245 CA NO. 1 (ACT 444 - HB 234) -- Tax Exemptions for Outer Continental Shelf All 73 precincts reporting Absentee reporting - 100% YES 41.30% 4,242 NO 58.70% 6,030 CA NO. 2 (ACT 445 - HB 62) -- Amend Education Excellence Fund All 73 precincts reporting Absentee reporting - 100% YES 38.50% 3,947 NO 61.50% 6,304 CA NO. 3 (ACT 446 - HB 428) -- Remedy for Unconstitutional Tax Paid All 73 precincts reporting Absentee reporting - 100% YES 50.95% 5,208 NO 49.05% 5,013 CA NO. 4 (ACT 448 - SB 79) -- Allow New Orleans Property Tax Exemptions All 73 precincts reporting Absentee reporting - 100% YES 22.82% 2,335 NO 77.18% 7,89