With 74 of 74 precincts reporting (100%), the final voting results in Ascension Parish are:

Update 11:14 p.m.

With 74 of 74 precincts reporting (100%), the final voting results in Ascension Parish are:

Governor:

Ralph Abraham - 4,590 (12.42%)

Oscar Dantzler - 219 (.59%)

John Bel Edwards - 16,239 (43.93%)

Gary Landrieu - 229 (.62%)

Patrick Landry - 237 (.64%)

Eddie Rispone - 15,460 (41.8%)

Lt. Governor:

Willie Jones - 9,607 (26.53%)

Billy Nungesser - 26,607 (73.47%)

Secretary of State:

Kyle Ardoin - 17,715 (49.45%)

Gwen Collins-Greenup - 10,188 (28.44%)

Thomas Kennedy - 5,700 (15.91%)

Amanda Smith - 2,220 (6.2%)

Attorney General:

Ike Jackson - 10,314 (28.54%)

Jeff Landry - 25,828 (71.46%)

Treasurer:

Derrick Edwards - 10,490 (29.25%)

Teresa Kenny - 2,094 (5.84%)

John Schroder - 23,280 (64.91%)

Agriculture Commissioner:

Marguerite Green - 5,702 (16%)

Charlie Greer - 2,885 (8.1%)

Michael Strain - 23,383 (65.62%)

Peter Williams - 1,511 (4.24%)

Bradley Zaunbrecher - 2,155 (6.05%)

Insurance Commissioner:

James Donelon - 14,593 (43.13%)

Tim Temple - 19,238 (56.87%)

Council Member -- District 1

Joseph - 1,412 (46.72%)

Thomas, Jr. - 1,610 (53.28%)

District 2

Dawson - 1,779 (49.39%)

Robert - 1,823 (50.61%)

District 4

Orgeron - 2,087 (60.3%)

Satterlee - 1,374 (39.7%)

District 5

Lambert - 1,819 (50.54%)

Malbrough - 1,780 (49.46%)

District 7

Christy - 1,181 (31.01%)

Graham - 749 (19.66%)

Lawler - 1,879 (49.33%)

District 9

Lambert - 1,190 (39.21%)

Waguespack - 1,845 (60.79%)

District 10

Cagnolatti - 1,955 (68.57%)

Petit - 896 (31.43%)

District 11

Johnson - 1,153 (37.9%)

Mason - 1,889 (62.10%)

Council Member, Town of Sorrento

DeBate, Jr. - 211 (45.47%)

Guidry - 253 (54.53%)

Amendment 1, OCS Goods Tax Break

Yes - 15,608 (45.26%)

No - 18,881 (54.74%)

Amendment 2, Revise Educ. Fund

Yes - 17,208 (49.88%)

No - 17,290 (50.12%)

Amendment 3, Expand tax board auth.

Yes - 20,052 (58.32%)

No - 14,329 (41.68%)

Amendment 4, Allow NOLA tax exemp.

Yes - 11,518 (33.38%)

No - 22,985 (66.62%)

BESE - District 3

LeBlanc Holloway - 216 (81.51%)

Perea - 49 (18.49%)

District 6

Auguste - 2,289 (7.92%)

Hart - 5,787 (20.03%)

Morris - 14,479 (50.11%)

Spiers - 6,342 (21.95%)

District 8

Castille - 2,472 (48.39%)

Lee - 728 (14.25%)

Loveall - 696 (13.62%)

Webb Scott - 1,213 (23.74%)

State Senator - 2nd Senatorial District

Brown - 1,931 (32.92%)

Price - 3,935 (67.08%)

State Representative - 58th Representative District

Brass - 3,637 (66.62%)

Delpit - 1,822 (33.38%)

State Representative - 88th Representative District

Beissinger - 2,440 (18.83%)

Edmonston - 4,727 (36.47%)

Trosclair - 5,794 (44.7%)

Sheriff

Black Jr. - 6,229 (17.11%)

Hill - 4,074 (11.19%)

Webre - 26,113 (71.71%)

Parish President

Cointment - 15,216 (41.77%

Diggs - 6,893 (18.92%)

Painter, Sr. - 7,918 (21.73%)

Webre - 6,405 (17.58%)

Original: With 21 of 74 precincts reporting (28%), the current voting results in Ascension Parish are:

Governor:

Ralph Abraham - 2,160

Oscar Dantzler - 107

John Bel Edwards - 8,464

Gary Landrieu - 117

Patrick Landry - 120

Eddie Rispone - 7,161

Lt. Governor:

Willie Jones - 4,987

Billy Nungesser - 12,791

Secretary of State:

Kyle Ardoin - 8,668

Gwen Collins-Greenup - 5,333

Thomas Kennedy - 2,689

Amanda Smith - 937

Attorney General:

Ike Jackson - 5,441

Jeff Landry - 12,273

Treasurer:

Derrick Edwards - 5,490

Teresa Kenny - 937

John Schroder - 11,236

Agriculture Commissioner:

Marguerite Green - 2,846

Charlie Greer - 1,590

Michael Strain - 11,318

Peter Williams - 787

Bradley Zeunbrecher - 983

Insurance Commissioner:

James Donelon - 6,976

Tim Temple - 9,723

Amendment 1, OCS Goods Tax Break

Yes - 7,811

No - 9,399

Amendment 2, Revise Educ. Fund

Yes - 8,583

No - 8,647

Amendment 3, Expand tax board auth.

Yes - 10,134

No - 7,053

Amendment 4, Allow NOLA tax exemp.

Yes - 5,459

No - 11,293

Stay tuned for more updates!