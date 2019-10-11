Stephanie Clouatre Davis was the featured speaker for the event on Sept. 7, 2019. She discussed some of the ways that girls can use Mother Mary's life as a guide for enhancing the choices they make in their daily lives.

More than 60 girls, moms, grandmothers and other ladies turned out in their hats and finery for Vivien's Tea, a special event hosted by the Junior Catholic Daughters of the Americas St. Rose de Lima Court #1194 of Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Stephanie Clouatre Davis was the featured speaker for the event on Sept. 7, 2019. She discussed some of the ways that girls can use Mother Mary's life as a guide for enhancing the choices they make in their daily lives. She utilized several of the Junior Catholic Daughters to assist her.

In addition to drinking tea, eating delicious food and visiting, the girls and ladies at Vivien's Tea were able to pose for pictures in a special photo booth, and then create their own photo frames.

Attendance at this tea has more than doubled since the first one was held at Holy Rosary ten years ago. Tammy Vidrine, a former Youth Ministry director at Holy Rosary, remembers that it began as simply a Mother-Daughter tea, designed to build community among the women of the parish.

"We wanted a way for women of all ages to come together to share tea and food and crafts and companionship," Vidrine recalled. "Vivien McAlister and her mother Lisa came to our very first tea. I'll never forget the tragic day when Lisa called to tell us that Vivien had died.

"After that, the tea was renamed in Vivien's honor, as a way for everyone to remember her and honor her memory.”

Contributed by St. Rose de Lima Court #1194 Catholic Daughters