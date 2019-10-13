The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending October 3 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

September 26

Foster, Deon Leonard, 41, 8544 S ST LANDRY AVE 5, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000

Goudia, Laron, 28, 12043 RODDY RD, GONZALES, Simple Assault, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Gauthreaux, Byron Joseph, 39, 497 HWY 1 S, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Limitations on Backing, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony)

Marzoni, Justin Michael, 37, HOMELESS, Donaldsonville, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property

Palmer, Freddie, Jr, 33, 3113 MT BETHEL LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Criminal Mischief/Giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff, or his deputies, or to any officer of the law

Guitreau, Larry Joseph, 38, 17311 VALMON RODDY RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Howell, Dillon, 18, 18014 AUTUMN VIEW DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Driver must be Licensed, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic

September 27

Worley, Barry Wilson, 42, 14212 BERT ALLEN RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Steward, Justin, 27, 5224 GALAXY BLVD, DARROW, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Abujaber, Feras, 35, 9771 JEFFERSON HWY #61, BATON ROUGE, Issuing Worthless Check $1k to $5k (Felony), Issuing Worthless Check $1k to $5k (Felony), Issuing Worthless Check under $1k (Misdemeanor)

Huggins, Joquell, 31, 8280 CYPRESS RD, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

King, Daniel, 20, 10490 BUXTON RD, ST AMANT, Sexual Battery

Taylor, James Lavell, 43, 39643 HWY. 1056, Mt. Hermon, Theft of a Motor Vehicle $5k to $25k (Felony), Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault, Battery of a dating partner

Borne, Chelsea Ann, 26, HOMELESS, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Violations of Protective Orders

Dupre, Douglas, 36, 16436 MAJESTIC OAK DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

September 28

Williams, Jamie, 37, 41095 LAKEWAY COVE AVE, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Dills, Amie E, 35, 41095 LAKEWAY COVE AVE, GONZALES, Resisting an Officer, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Martin, Kimberlyn M, 23, 329 E ASCENSION ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, No Seat Belt, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Harris, Ellisa Renee, 49, 36292 THE BLUFFS AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000

Mancuso, Ronald, 45, 41030 FAIRMONT AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders

Coleman, Larry, 28, 2133 S DARLA ST, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Resisting an Officer, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000

Corio, Kimberly, 40, 115 E ASCENSION ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Hinkle, James Trevor, 40, <UNKNOWN>, Domestic Abuse Battery

Delmore, Willie James, 59, 39085 CORNERVIEW RD, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

September 29

Joseph, Morris, Jr, 27, 35127 WILMA LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Domestic Abuse Battery; Pregnant Victim

Warner, Gary E, Jr, 38, 15165 SILVER OAK DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, False communication with the intent to cause an emergency response (Misdemeanor), Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Resisting an Officer

Godine, Domoniq, 29, 14059 GEORGE RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Chatman, Otis, 31, 37130 SECOND ST, DARROW, Domestic Abuse Battery

Millet, Bret Paul, 55, 14490 LAKE CROSSING DR, GONZALES, Parole Violation, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule III CDS, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS (Clonazepam), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Resisting an Officer

Thompson, Tavone Dubois, 33, 35780 THOMPSON RD, GEISMAR, Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Aggravated Second Degree Battery

Stephens, Jeremy K, 36, 38534 HWY 74, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Smith, Glenn Anthony, 18, 12123 RODDY RD, GONZALES, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Second Degree Murder

Hodges, Shawn Daniel, 31, 13459 CRAWFORD RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Ebey, Guthrie, 22, 13252 LEO LAMBERT RD * Moved *, ST AMANT, Theft, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Theft less than $1,000, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Theft less than $1,000, Resisting an Officer, Aggravated assault upon a peace officer, General Speed Law, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Driver must be Licensed, Obstruction of Justice/ Aggravated Assault, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, Registration certificates, Expired MVI, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony), Aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer, Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony), Reckless Operation

September 30

West, Christopher Vaughn, 25, 4050 HILLMONT DR., Greenwell Springs, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Resisting an Officer

Soileau, Brittany Mae , 20, 37313 HWY 74 153, GEISMAR, Misrepresentation During Booking, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Resisting an Officer

Stevenson, Linda F, 53, 512 NICHOLLS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Hayes, Phillip, 40, 413 HOUMAS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Ackless, Ian, 20, 48104 LAURA ROGERS ROAD, Tickfaw, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Probation Violation

Waite, Miranda, 23, 11521 TANNIS RD, ST AMANT, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Bailey, Willie E, 55, 426 W SYCAMORE ST, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Barrient, Brooke Leblanc, 25, 421 S SAMMY ST, GONZALES, Parole Violation, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Coleman, Antonio A, 47, 11230 NASH RD, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule III CDS (Suboxone), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Harris, Eric C, 37, 719 E HAMILTON ST, GONZALES, Third Degree Rape, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin

Bynum, Christopher, 31, 35707 RIVER OAKS RD, GEISMAR, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Deslatte, Chad Wayne, 38, 13029 BABIN RD, GONZALES, Hit and Run Driving, Unauthorized Use of a Movable over $1,000 (Felony)

Lewis, Shanese, 43, 1125 S HEMPSHERE AVE, GONZALES, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule V CDS, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone), Obtaining CDS by fraud by obtaining a RX or RX blank form for CDS/Legend Drug by fraud, theft, misrepresentation, etc., Obtaining CDS by Fraud or Forgery, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone), Forgery, Obtaining CDS by Fraud or Forgery, Identity Theft under $300 (Misdmeanor), Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Obtaining CDS by Fraud or Forgery, Forgery

October 1

Stevenson, Monifah, 23, 205 FOURTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Alix, Gregory, 31, 1125 S HEMPSHIRE, Gonzales, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule V CDS, Obtaining CDS by Fraud by Altering any prescription for a CDS, Obtaining CDS by Fraud or Forgery, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Obstruction of Justice/ Destruction/ Damage/ Vandalism, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin

Nunnery, Thomas Layton, 41, 12353 SUSAN PLACE DR, GONZALES, Simple Burglary (All Others)

Richardson, Vernell Edward, 52, <UNKNOWN>, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Miller, Lucas Paul, 33, 127 VERRET STREET, PIERRE PART, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), Possession of Schedule II CDS

Forcell, Juanita, 40, 610 SIXTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Vaughn, Tremekia L, 34, 615 3RD STREET, DONALDSONVILLE, Obtaining CDS by Fraud or Forgery

Prine, Jake C, 33, 13252 LEO LAMBERT RD, ST AMANT, Theft less than $1,000

Zeller, Blake, 34, 1390 SECOND ST, LUTCHER, Theft less than $1,000

October 2

Bolona, Dawn, 31, 820 CHURCH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Carpenter, Jermaine James, 37, 14426 BLACK LOCUST ST, GONZALES, Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Quinney, Debra D, 52, 9927 BIG BEN AVE, Baton Rouge, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000

Quinney, Nikeya Marie, 41, 5021 MCCLELLAND DR, Baton Rouge, Theft less than $1,000, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000

Rodgers, Mark James, 31, 14150 BERT ALLEN RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Brodmyer, Michael David, 33, 11069 IRENE E DESLATTE RD, ST AMANT, Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Stegall, Ben, 35, 13364 ADAM TEMPLET RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS

Joubert, Robert, 37, 107 RICHARD ST, ELTON, Simple Battery

Canty, Tyree Raheem, 27, 505 W 3RD ST, Donaldsonville, Failure to Report Accident, Filing or Maintaining False Public Records, Reckless Operation, Hit and Run Driving

Bergeron, Amber M, 35, 1806 FINWOOD TRAIL SE, Brookhaven, MS, Simple Assault, Domestic Abuse Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery

Sullivan, Patricia, 48, 41034 BUSY NEEDLES RD, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Bush, Malik Jamal, 23, 14074 MIRE RD, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Elwood, Jessica Lee, 27, 12168 GRIFFITH RD 11, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Shanks, Mary, 59, 11056 AIRLINE 16, GONZALES, Resisting an Officer, Illegal Use of 911

October 3

Craven, Amanda Lea, 37, 41433 MERRITT EVANS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Resisting an Officer, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property