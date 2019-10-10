East Feliciana Parish Council hosted the meeting for members of the Police Jury Association. In addition to East Feliciana Parish, Region VI includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington, and West Feliciana.

Elected and appointed officials from nine parishes gathered on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, for a meeting at The Old Centenary Inn in Jackson, La.

Current Region VI President Louis Kent of East Feliciana Parish presided over the meeting. The Welcome Address was provided by East Feliciana District 3's Jason McCray. The guest speaker was WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes.

He started with a brief history of how his career began in both academia and television. He then addressed the storms that could affect us soon. Climate change was also discussed as well as water retention and flow within our communities. He also thanked those in attendance for answering the call to pubic service. Secretary of State

Kyle Ardoin also spoke to members present regarding election security and welcomed everyone to East Feliciana Parish. Toye Taylor, Deputy Chief of Staff of Intergovernmental Affairs from the LA Governor's Office, later spoke.

He expressed his gratitude to represent the Governor's Office and offered his office's full support to members of the Police Jury Association. He also spoke about the Delta Regional Authority and Flood Mitigation.

PJAL President Glenn Benton of Bossier Parish also addressed the crowd and thanked attendees for their steadfast support to the PJAL. He also thanked the spouses/guests in attendance for their continued support. He then invited everyone to attend the upcoming PJAL Convention in Shreveport February 12-14, 2020.

PJAL Executive Director Guy Cormier gave a thorough legislative update praising those in attendance for their many answered calls-to-action which helped keep allocations for parish government such as the Parish Transportation Fund, Hotel/Motel Tax, and Fire Insurance Rebate to name a few. He also pledged to help in any way. He then spoke about the Parish Government Risk Management Agency.

Cormier also led the business session in which St. Helena Parish was announced as the 2020 Host Parish. Major Coleman of St. Helena was announced 2020 President with the Secretary/Treasurer also coming from St. Helena Parish.

Region VI Vice President will come from Ascension Parish. St. Tammany Parish's Pat Brister, was re-elected to serve as Region VI's State Executive Board Member. Members of the Resolutions Committee were also re-elected to serve. They are Livingston's Layton Ricks, St. Tammany's Pat Brister, and Ascension's Kenneth Dawson.

One resolution was passed in favor of future legislation to create an Unclaimed Property Trust Fund.

Contributed by Police Jury Association of Louisiana