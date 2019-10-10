This picture embodies a reflection of Senator Barrow's past and present life; beginning as a humble young leader, having longevity in her relationships, and being a well-respected immutable force in her beliefs an career.

On August 29, 2019, Louisiana State Senator Regina Ashford Barrow and Southern University's First Lady Norma Belton hosted "Coffee with the State of Louisiana's First Lady Donna Edwards."

Contributed by La. Senator Regina Ashford Barrow