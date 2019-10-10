Many accessories will be available as well such as pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, and even adjustable beds.

The gym at East Ascension High School will be turned into a mattress showroom on Saturday, November 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be over 28 different mattresses to choose from in all sizes, including twin, full, queen, and king. The mattresses will be arranged for customers to try out just like in a mattress store or furniture store.

Many accessories will be available as well such as pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, and even adjustable beds.

The mattresses will be name brand with full factory warranties and will be priced at huge savings off retail prices.

All forms of payment will be accepted and all purchases will benefit the students of East Ascension High School. Financing and home delivery options will also be available.

For more information contact Kathy C. Orgeron at Kathy.Orgeron@CFSBeds.com.

Please come out and support the East Ascension High School students!

Contributed by EAHS