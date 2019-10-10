The school is reportedly safe and sound once again.

Update from APSO 1:22 p.m.: According to Sheriff Webre, “At approximately 12:11 this afternoon we received a 911 call regarding a potential threat at Dutchtown High School. The school immediately went into lockdown and deputies began to investigate the potential threat.”



At approximately 1:05 pm the lockdown was lifted and no threat was found to be credible.

Original:

This just in from Dutchtown High School, which reportedly has been on a lockdown situation:

"Below is a message sent to parents of Dutchtown High.

"Dear Griffin Families,

"The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office received a potential threat call. Out of an abundance of caution, we went into lockdown. Law enforcement is on campus, and we are all safe.

"Please understand, as with any lockdown situation, no one is allowed on or off campus. We look forward to returning back to a normal school day shortly.

"Sincerely,

"Carli Francois

"Principal."

That was sent in an email just moments ago.