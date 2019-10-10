AARP and the AARP Foundation believe that no one of any age should go hungry.

AARP Chapter 1449 held a Food Drive and collected non-perishable goods and paper products to benefit St. Theresa's Food Pantry on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Gonzales Walmart.

AARP and the AARP Foundation believe that no one of any age should go hungry. This was their National Day of Service Project. Members volunteered to work one hour shifts, collecting goods from people of the community who wanted to support this cause.

Others present but not in photos were Andrew Mahl, from state office, Linedda Mciver from New Orleans, and many other Chapter members.

Contributed by AARP Chapter 1449