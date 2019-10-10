The 16th annual Louisiana Book Festival will be held on Saturday, November 2, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The 2019 Louisiana Book Festival is seeking enthusiastic volunteers to join in the celebration for an insider's experience of the festival.

Hundreds of volunteers are needed in a variety of capacities, including welcoming presenters, escorting authors, assisting with programs, staffing festival information booths, and more. Those interested in volunteering can find more information about opportunities by visiting www.louisianabookfestival.org/volunteer.html and can sign up using our simple online form.

"You don't just have to be a book lover to volunteer for the Louisiana Book Festival. This event has a little bit of everything for everybody, from great music and food to outstanding literature for adults and children," said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. "I am always proud of the strong volunteer spirit we have in Louisiana, our willingness to always get involved and help out. As this event continues to grow, so does our need for volunteers."

"The Book Festival relies heavily on volunteers, both the volunteers that have, in many cases, been with us since the beginning and return each year to volunteer their time, as well as new volunteers who sign up each year for this important event. Like so many people, they recognize the importance of supporting an event that showcases Louisiana’s second-to-none literary talent and that contributes to the creation of a culture of literacy in Louisiana," said State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton.

Festival volunteers who register by October 18 will receive a free 2019 Louisiana Book Fest T-shirt, which this year features Louisiana award-winning artist Rob Guillory's official Louisiana Book Festival Artwork (see attached image). Festival coordinators are happy to accommodate groups of friends, family, or organizations who wish to volunteer together.

This free, nationally-recognized literary event will take place in the heart of Baton Rouge in the Louisiana State Capitol, State Library of Louisiana, Capitol Park Museum, and tents on neighboring streets. This year is the 16th anniversary of the book festival and will feature approximately 250 authors and panelists discussing their books and more than 100 programs, including the Young Readers Pavilion, where children and parents will enjoy storytelling and performances; Teen Headquarters, featuring New York Times bestselling and award-winning young adult authors; and a wide variety of book-related activities, exhibitors, and performances.

For complete details on the 2019 Louisiana Book Festival, visit www.louisianabookfestival.org.

Contributed by State Library of Louisiana