Geaux Local! Dana Smith McBride is a registered nurse with over 17 years of hospice experience and the CEO of Bridgeway Hospice. Her priorities in running a patient-centered business have set standards in the hospice industry.

Bridgeway Hospice is unique in that their patients and families truly come first. The mission is to provide top-quality care throughout Iberville and the entire West Side. They aim to make an impact and care for each individual instead of hiding behind the stigma that prevents so many patients from benefiting from hospice.

They provide in-home, nursing home, assisted living and in-patient care to patients who are no longer eligible for curative treatment. Bridgeway specializes in pain management and sends a registered nurse to every visit. They offer CNA's, chaplains, social workers, volunteers, therapists, nutritionists, and wound care specialists. All medications related to the illness, medical equipment and supplies are provided. They bring top-notch, individualized care to you!

The corporate office, located in Baton Rouge was founded in 2012. They are extremely excited to announce the recent opening of our third location in Plaquemine. Call 225-320-3630 for more info.

"It's been a dream of mine to service this community because this is where I grew up," Dana said. "Our staff is the best in the business and are all local healthcare providers. We hand pick the most compassionate and caring individuals in the community who have a genuine desire to help people."

Contributed by Bridgeway Hospice