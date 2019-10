St. Amant's Cole Poirrier is the parish Athlete of the Week.

This week's Weekly Citizen Athlete of the Week is St. Amant sophomore quarterback Cole Poirrier.

In the Gators’ win over Lutcher, Poirrier threw for 191 yards and a score. In the kicking game, he was 2-2 on extra points and 3-3 in field goals―with his long being a 42-yarder.

Poirrier contributed to 21 of St. Amant’s 39 points.