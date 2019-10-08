If we had a nickel for every pot of chili that’s cooked on weekends during the fall football season, we could all retire tomorrow. I don’t believe I have ever made two batches that were the same. Here are three of my favorite recipes. Have fun experimenting with the toppings. Instead of shredded cheddar, how about trying shredded pepper jack cheese? Diced avocado or red onions, chopped cilantro or crumbled bacon are all tasty toppings to have on hand.



LOLLY’S GAME DAY CHILI

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 large yellow onion, chopped

• 3 jalapeños, seeded and chopped

• 2 tablespoons minced garlic

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• A few grinds black pepper

• 1 1/2 pounds ground chuck

• 1 1/2 pounds ground pork

• 3 to 4 tablespoons chili powder

• 1 tablespoon ground cumin

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne

• 2 teaspoons dried Mexican oregano, crushed

• 1 28 oz. can crushed tomatoes

• 1 14.5 oz. can diced tomatoes

• 1 6 oz. can tomato paste

• 4 cups beef stock

• 2 cans Bush’s Mixed Chili Beans, drained

In a Dutch oven (at least 5 quarts), heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onions and jalapeños and cook, stirring occasionally. When the onions become translucent, add garlic and salt and pepper and cook another minute or so.



Add the ground chuck and ground pork, breaking the meat apart with a wooden spoon. Cook, frequently stirring, until the meat is cooked through. Drain any fat that has accumulated in the pot.



Add seasonings, tomatoes, beef stock and beans. Bring to a gentle boil and reduce heat to a simmer.



Let the chili simmer for an hour or two, occasionally stirring to make sure it doesn’t stick. Taste and adjust seasonings. Serve with crackers or corn chips, and top with your favorite chili toppings.



SIX PEPPER CHILI

If you love peppers, this is the chili for you!



• 2 pounds ground chuck

• 2 cups chopped yellow onion

• 2 serrano peppers stemmed, seeds and membranes removed, chopped

• 2 jalapeño peppers stemmed, seeds and membranes removed, chopped

• 2 Anaheim peppers stemmed, seeds and membranes removed, chopped

• 2 Poblano peppers stemmed, seeds and membranes removed, chopped

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 tablespoon minced garlic

• 3 tablespoons chili powder

• 1 tablespoon cumin

• 1 teaspoon ground coriander

• 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon ancho chili powder

• 4 cups beef broth

• 1 large can crushed tomatoes

• 1 15 oz. can diced tomatoes

• 2 cans chili beans

• 1 can dark red kidney beans



Brown ground chuck in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onions, peppers and salt and let combine with the ground chuck. Cook, frequently stirring, until meat is cooked through and vegetables have softened. Add garlic and next five ingredients. Add remaining ingredients and stir to thoroughly combine.



Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer. Let cook for 1 to 2 hours, occasionally stirring to prevent the chili from sticking. Garnish with sour cream and lime wedges.



SPICY SLOW COOKER CHILI

Place this chili in the slow cooker early in the day, and by game time you will be ready to serve.



• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 2 pounds ground chuck

• 2 medium yellow onions, chopped

• 1 green bell pepper, chopped

• 2 red jalapeño, diced (optional)

• 2 small green jalapeños, diced (optional)

• 4 cloves garlic, minced

• 2 envelopes chili seasoning

• 1 quart whole tomatoes

• 1 can hot Rotel tomatoes

• 1 can diced tomatoes

• 1 can dark red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

• 1 can chili beans

• 3 tablespoons tomato paste

• 2 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce



In a large skillet, add olive oil and ground chuck and set heat to medium-high. Add onions, bell peppers and jalapeños. Break beef up with a large spoon and, stirring occasionally, let meat brown and vegetables soften, 10 to 12 minutes. Add garlic during the last minute or so.



Add chili seasoning mix and stir until blended. Remove from heat. While meat is cooking, turn slow cooker to high and add tomatoes and beans.



Next, add the meat and vegetables to the tomatoes and beans. Now’s the time to add the tomato paste and Worcestershire sauce and stir to combine. Cover and let cook for 3 to 4 hours on high or 4 to 5 hours on low.



Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, has been sharing recipes, table decor ideas and advice for fellow foodies and novices on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com for more than eight years. She won the Duke Mayonnaise 100th Anniversary nationwide recipe contest for her Alabama White BBQ Sauce. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram and fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.