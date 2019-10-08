In a battle of District 7-1A foes, Ascension Catholic cruised to a 3-0 win over East Iberville Monday night.

The Bulldogs' victory over the Tigers came by scores of 25-5, 25-11, 25-10.

Ascension Catholic senior Catherine Rome was dominant in hitting, compiling 13 kills. MacKenzie Marroy and Emily Beck each added three kills.

Bulldogs head coach Janelle Leonard was able to give reserve players an opportunity for playing time against the Tigers. She complimented the team on their showing.

"Actually I think they played better than what I was expecting, they had a little more energy," Leonard said. "We did a few different things. Made a few changes in the lineup, and let some people play all the way around when they don't usually play all the way around. I let them play different positions, and they still passed the ball well, and executed. I was proud of them."

East Iberville head coach Doug Schultz acknowledged that the 2019 season has been something of a rebuilding year for the Tigers, as they graduated key players from their previous lineup.

"We lost seven seniors last year," Schultz said. "This year, we're rebuilding. I have seven girls who've never played volleyball before, and three who came back."

The Tigers are looking to build on positives as they gain experience on the court. One of the standout leaders has been Dedreka Wilson.

"Number 24 (Wilson) is one of the juniors returning from last year. She was a starter, and she's also a standout in basketball and track," Schultz said.

Ascension Catholic's Miranda Landry had four aces, while Rome and Jenna Comeaux each served three aces.