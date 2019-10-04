PICKERING – Turnovers and miscues piled up for Pickering, and the Lake Arthur offense hit on all cylinders to get out to a big early lead.

The Red Devils committed six turnovers in a 55-7 loss Thursday night at home.

"It's a measuring stick," Pickering head coach Ryan Russo said. "That's the type of program that we want to emulate and get to that level. I don't think the play on the field was indicative of the score. The first half half got away from us. We were in the right spots on defense but couldn't make a tackle or gave up a big play. We can't turn the ball over. When we don't turn it over, we're pretty good."

Lake Arthur racked up 625 total yards of offense, including 262 total yards by receiver/running back Daylon Charles.

Pickering held Tiger running back Torrell Levias to 91 yards, after he racked up 378 yards and six touchdowns last week against Vinton.

Lake Arthur went up 12-0 in the first quarter, but a Pickering fumble near the end of the period set up a 19-yard touchdown reception by Charles.

The Tigers increased the lead to 25-0 after another Red Devil fumble led to a 44-yard touchdown pass on a fake punt.

Lake Arthur added two additional touchdowns to go up 37-0 at the break.

Charles picked off a pass and ran it back 70 yards for a score within the first minute of the second half to make it 43-0.

"I told them at halftime that I thought we played better in the first half of this game than we have the last four games, as crazy as it sounds," Russo said. "We knew our assignments and were in the right spots. We need to do a better job with the ball in the air."

With 7:17 left on the clock Braden Lebato hit Greg Jones for a 1-yard touchdown pass to get Pickering on the board.

"There are things we have to clean up and execute better," Russo said. "A team like this exposes the little mistakes more than other teams. I'm glad we played them before district. We want to know what we need to work on, and the players need to see it."

LeBato threw for 140 yards and three interceptions, while rushing for 91 yards on 10 carries.

The Red Devils host Vinton next week for Military Appreciation Night.

"We get back to work," Russo said. "We knew this was going to be a tough one. I felt really good coming into it. We're not as bad as the 55-7 score says. We will get back after it on Monday."