Congratulations to St. John School's 2019 Homecoming King and Queen, Conner Barbee and Lillie Bradford! Conner was crowned at the school's annual Homecoming Pep Rally on Wednesday, September 18, following the Homecoming Parade.

Lillie was crowned during halftime of the Homecoming football game on Friday, September 20. Conner is the son of Mr. John Barbee and Ms. Kellie Barbee. Lillie is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Jerry Bradford.

Contributed Report