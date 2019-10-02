The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to the education and wellness of all Coast Guard members and their families, announced today that it has awarded 128 new scholarships in 2019.

In the 29 years of this program, the Coast Guard Foundation has paid out more than $5.4 million to more than 1,100 college-aged young adults to help the families of Coast Guard members achieve their goals of higher education.

Emilee Keuten, child of USCG Petty Officer Edward Keuten, was awarded a Coast Guard Foundation Scholarship.

From Leesville, Louisiana, Keuten will attend Northwestern State University in the Fall.

The Coast Guard Foundation Scholarships benefit the children of enlisted men and women who are serving or have served in the U.S. Coast Guard, whether active duty, reserve, retired or deceased.

“The children of the brave men and women of the Coast Guard consistently demonstrate a focused dedication to their studies and desire to give back to their communities,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “These scholarships are an investment in the development of the next generation of leaders. The future of our country will be determined by these young adults. We are proud to assist them to get the education they desire.”

To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation, or to help support its work, please visit www.coastguardfoundation.org or call (860) 535-0786.