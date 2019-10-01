The intent for "Take Back the Night" is to provide public education and increase awareness of the issues surrounding domestic violence. It will be at the Jambalaya Park Amphitheater on Monday October 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The Gonzales City Council held their regularly scheduled meeting on September 23. Among agenda items were special event permit requests, the approval of appointment for department heads, and the 2020 United States Census.

The council began the meeting by the recognition and induction of the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council for 2019 through 2020.

Then there was the first special event permit request for "Take Back the Night." The event will be hosted by IRIS Domestic Violence. The intent for "Take Back the Night" is to provide public education and increase awareness of the issues surrounding domestic violence.

It will be at the Jambalaya Park Amphitheater on Monday October 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The second special event permit request was for "Grooving at Conway." It will take place October 17, from six to nine p.m., at 430 Conway Village Boulevard. The event is open to the public and family friendly. There will be live music and food available.

Next, the council voted in favor of appointing Brandon Boylan as the Director of Finance, Rusievelt Vessel as the Water and Gas Supervisor, and Mike Ryland as the Streets Drainage Supervisor.

The council then voted in favor of adopting a resolution to make two Capital Outlay Requests to the State to Fund Land Acquisition.

The first request is to design and construct a connector road between Veteran's Avenue and Commerce Avenue. The second is to design and construct a connector road between the termination of Saint Francis Street and Darla Avenue.

The last item discussed was the 2020 United States Census. Federal funding received as a result of the 2020 Census is entirely dependent on the number of responses received. In 2000 there was only a 68 percent response rate and in 2010 that number only increased by one percent. While the national average is 74 percent.

The United States Census does not release your personally identifiable information to anyone, or any other federal agency.