Both East Ascension and Dutchtown won on Friday night, but their victories were completely difference. The Spartans hung on for dear life in a high-scoring shootout, and the Griffins dominated in a shutout win.

The challenges kept coming for East Ascension as they hosted Warren Easton, who was ranked eighth in Class 4A.

Easton jumped all over the Spartans right out of the gates, surging to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter.

But then the East Ascension passing attack started to hit its stride. In the second quarter, Spartan quarterback Cameron Jones hooked up with Steven McBride for two scores to tie the game at 21-21 for halftime.

In the third quarter, running back Ashaad Clayton took over for Easton. He broke loose on touchdown runs of 54 and 68 yards.

Clayton is the 150th-ranked prospect in the country and the fourth-ranked player in Louisiana, according to 247Sports.com.

With the game tied late in the fourth quarter, East Ascension's Rionte Jones picked off Easton's Dayshawn Holmes.

The Easton defense stiffened and forced the Spartans to kick a field goal, but East Ascension went with the fake. Holder Kullen Wheat fired a ball downfield to Jyrin Johnson, who scored from 20 yards out to give the Spartans a 42-35 lead with just four minutes remaining.

However, Easton got the ball back and marched 80 yards downfield. On the final play of regulation, Dayshawn Holmes hooked up with Jewell Holmes for a six-yard score to get Easton within one point.

Instead of kicking the extra point and going to overtime, they decided to go for the win.

On the two-point try, Dayshawn Holmes tried to run the ball in himself, but he was stuffed short of the goal line. The huge defensive stand gave the Spartans the victory, 42-41.

Holmes passed for 163 yards and rushed for 97 more yards, but East Ascension did pick him off twice. Clayton chewed up 176 yards on just 13 carries.

Jones went 18-33 for 197 yards. His favorite receiver was McBride as he pulled in five catches for 133 yards and three touchdowns.

The victory improved East Ascension to 3-1 overall.

This week, the Spartans will play their final non-district game, and it will be another great challenge. They'll go on the road to face undefeated St. Charles, who is ranked fourth in Class 2A.

As for Dutchtown, things came easy for them on Friday night as they trounced Vandebilt Catholic, 52-0, at home.

The Griffins got big plays in all three phases of the game.

On their opening drive, running back Dylan Sampson broke loose on a 44-yard run. On the very next play, quarterback Brayden Fritsche hit Derrick Youngblood for a 31-yard score.

The Griffins then recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. That led to a Cohen Parent field goal to make it 10-0.

On Dutchtown's next possession, Sampson came up with a 29-yard run, which was followed by a 16-yard touchdown scamper by Blayden Louis.

Down 17-0, Vandebilt put together a 20-play drive that got them deep into Griffin territory, but they had to settle for a field goal. The kick was blocked.

On the very next play, Sampson went 77 yards for a touchdown.

And to end the half, Logan Scott scored on a 57-yard punt return to give Dutchtown a 31-0 lead at the break.

In the second half, a Scott interception set up a 44-yard touchdown pass from Stephen Winfield, Jr. to Dajan Watkins. Scott finished with two picks.

To end the game, Tanner Vadnais had a pick-six, and Treviell Jacobs returned a punt for a touchdown.

Sampson finished with 166 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries.

The victory made Dutchtown the only 4-0 team in the parish. This week, they'll go on the road to face 3-1 Rayne.