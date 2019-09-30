On Sunday in Houston, starting safety Justin Reid and his Texans squad faced off against the Carolina Panthers, who were led on defense by his older brother Eric, one of the team's starting safeties. Both players are Dutchtown alums.

For the last two seasons, we've seen two brothers from the parish face off against each other at the college level. Now, we've see it happen professionally.

This was the first time the two brothers had ever been on the same field facing off against each other in high school, college or in the pros.

Although, it wasn't the first time we saw brothers from Dutchtown playing each other. For the past two years, Jared Sparks and his Purdue squad faced off against younger brother Adam's Missouri team.

Jared and Adam were teammates at Dutchtown. Eric and Justin Reid didn't get to share that experience. By the time Justin became a Griffin, Eric was already a starting safety at LSU.

Eric graduated from Dutchtown in 2010. Coming out, he was rated by many as the top-ranked defensive prospect in the state and one of the top safeties in the country.

He became a starter with LSU by the end of his true freshman campaign.

As a sophomore, he was second-team All-SEC and second-team All-American. As a junior, he was first-team All-SEC and first-team All-American.

Eric left school early and became a first-round draft pick by the 49ers. He played five seasons in San Francisco and made one Pro Bowl during that time.

Last season, Eric joined the Panthers and recorded 71 tackles, a sack and an interception.

Of Eric, Justin said, "My older brother has always been a role model to me. He really made me a lot better just because of the things that he learned when he was a kid--his mistakes, his experiences--I was able to learn from those without even having to go through them myself. So, it's kind of put me ahead of the game. It really helped me with football, with him teaching me safety skills before I had to get in the game."

Justin was an All-State player with the Griffins and narrowed his three college choices down to LSU, Notre Dame and Stanford back in 2015. He ultimately chose to go to Stanford. One of the factors involved in his decision was being able to be close to Eric while he played for the 49ers.

Justin was a two-year starter with the Cardinal.

He made the All-Pac-12 team twice, and he was a Thorpe Award (best defensive back in the country) semifinalist during his junior season.

Like his older brother, he declared for the NFL draft after three years. He was eventually selected in the early-third round by the Texans.

As a rookie, Justin became a starting safety for Houston. He finished with 88 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

In Sunday's matchup, Eric's Panthers squad came away with the victory, defeating Justin's Texans in Houston, 16-10.

In the loss, Justin finished with 10 tackles, which was third on the team. Eric also finished third on his team in tackles as he chalked up six of them. He also had one pass defended.

The victory improved Carolina to 2-2 overall. With the loss, Houston also landed at 2-2.