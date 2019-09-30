St. Amant made easy work of Sophie B. Wright. They dominated from start to finish, cruising to a 56-12 victory.

In week three, St. Amant lost their road opener against Denham Springs. The defeat dropped their overall record to 1-2. That marked the first time they started the season off 1-2 since 2010.

The Gators desperately wanted to get that bad taste out of their mouths and even their record last Friday night, and that's exactly what they did at The Pit.

The Gators scored on the first play of the game. Running back Lathan Vaughn went 59 yards to give St. Amant a quick 7-0 lead.

On the Gators' ensuing possession, they marched 52 yards in just six plays. Running back Reggie Sims finished it off with a nine-yard run to make it 14-0.

St. Amant then caught Wright napping on special teams.. The Gators recovered an onside kick.

On the very next play, quarterback Slade Zeppuhar hit receiver Austin Bascom for a 47-yard touchdown to give St. Amant a commanding 21-0 advantage.

Wright finally got things going late in the opening quarter as they drove 82-yards in nine plays and finished the march off with a touchdown to cut it to 21-6.

But the Gators quickly responded. They drove downfield, and Sims added a 14-yard touchdown run to make it 28-6 after one quarter.

Later, Wright was able to cut the deficit down to 35-12 with just 50 seconds remaining in the first half, but St. Amant responded almost immediately.

They moved the ball downfield, and quarterback Cole Poirrier hit receiver Javin Augillard for a 27-yard touchdown to give St. Amant a 42-12 lead at the break.

In the second half, the Gators scored on a 54-yard touchdown pass from Poirrier to Augillard and an 18-yard touchdown run by Sims.

For the game, Sims finished with 71 yards and three scores on just eight carries.

Again, St. Amant alternated their quarterbacks.

Poirrier had the biggest day through the air as he completed seven of eight passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Zeppuhar went 2-5 for 78 yards and a score.

Augillard only had two catches in the game, but they were both touchdowns totaling 81 yards. Bascom also had two grabs. Those went for 64 yards and a touchdown.

The St. Amant defense was also very impressive. They forced three Wright fumbles, and they recovered all three of them.

Also, in the passing game, they limited quarterback Trevontay Alford to just 15 completions on 34 attempts.

The victory evened up St. Amant's overall record at 2-2. This week, the Gators will host 2-2 Lutcher.

The two schools have had a great rivalry over the years. Four of their last five machups have been decided by single digits.

This includes last year's installment. The Bulldogs beat the Gators by a score of 31-28. It was the first time they beat St. Amant since they began playing St. Amant regularly in 2013.