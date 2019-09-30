Detectives identified the body as that of 34-year-old Leonard Celestine who had recently been reported missing on Friday, September 27.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, APSO deputies responded to a report of a body lying in a ditch in Twin Lakes Trailer Park with no apparent signs of trauma to the body.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, APSO Detectives arrived on scene and took over the investigation.

This case is still under investigation pending autopsy and toxicology reports.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office