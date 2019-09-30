According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

On Sunday, September 29, deputies were dispatched to an area in Donaldsonville in reference to a subject who had been shot.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

APSO Detectives arrived on scene to take over the investigation and learned that a group of people were walking down the road when 18-year-old Glenn Smith, of Gonzales, shot the victim after an argument ensued.

Smith was located a short while later and was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office