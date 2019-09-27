Shortly before midnight, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the LA 308 area of Paincourtville. The vehicle fled and deputies pursued the suspect vehicle to near Plattenville. At that time two people bailed from the vehicle.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Denzell Lee Lewis, 23, of 102 Marshall Lane, Napoleonville, LA, on a multitude of charges stemming from a late Friday night pursuit near Paincourtville, La.

Shortly before midnight, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the LA 308 area of Paincourtville. The vehicle fled and deputies pursued the suspect vehicle to near Plattenville. At that time two people bailed from the vehicle.

Denzell Lee Lewis was taken into custody. A search of the suspect vehicle yielded a quantity of controlled dangerous substances.

As a result of the pursuit, Denzell Lee Lewis was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

*Possession of Oxycodone

*Possession of Crack Cocaine

*Possession of Meth-Amphetamine

*Aggravated Flight from An Officer

*Resisting an Officer

*Speeding

*Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

*Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic

*Disregarded Stop Sign

*No Insurance

*No Driver’s License

*No License Plate Light

Lewis was also booked on three outstanding arrest warrants for:

*Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation

*Theft Under $1000

*Simple Burglary

Lewis remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing. Denzell Lee Lewis has at least eight prior felony convictions.

Contributed by Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office