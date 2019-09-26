The crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Ami Patel of Frisco, Texas.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on September 22, 2019, Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 east of LA Hwy 73 in Ascension Parish. The crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Ami Patel of Frisco, Texas.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as 26-year-old Jason Ko of Carrollton, Texas was traveling eastbound on I-10 in a 2014 Toyota Corolla. Patel was the front seat passenger in the Toyota. At the same time, a 2017 Kenworth tow truck was traveling eastbound on I-10 in front of the Toyota. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota struck the rear of the Kenworth.

Despite the fact that she was properly restrained, Patel sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Ko and the driver of the Kenworth were also properly restrained and were not injured. Both drivers were given a chemical breath tests and showed no signs of impairment. This crash remains under investigation and charges may be pending. There is no further information at this time.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Contributed by La. State Police