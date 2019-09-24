At their house, the coffee pot was always on and many friends and family enjoyed their company.

Julie Lessard Michel was born Septemebr 21, 1919. She was happily married to Alfred (Pobo) Michel for 61 years.

Michel has four children. She also has 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

The 100-year-old has lots of faith. She loves family and friends and was surrounded by them at the birthday celebration at Ascension Oaks last week.

Michel is a member of Holy Roasary Catholic Church all her life. As a child, she is said to have walked miles to church. She still says the rosary everyday. Moreover, she always said she was satisfied with what she had and enjoyed life.

If anyone wishes to stop by and say hello, please do so. She is a resident of Ascension Oaks nursing home.

Contributed by Mary Bruno