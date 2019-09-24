A Leesville woman now faces charges of domestic abuse battery after an argument with her husband allegedly turned violent. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call on September 20 in regards to a domestic disturbance in Leesville.

The complaint stated that a male victim had been alleged stabbed by his wife. When VPSO arrived to the scene, deputies interviewed the victim and the suspect. They were able to observe a stab wound to the victim’s arm.

The victim indicated he and his wife were having a verbal argument and that his wife took a pair of scissors and stabbed him in the arm. Deputies arrested the victim’s wife Brittany Jones, of Leesville.

Jones was charged with one count of aggravated domestic abuse battery, and was booked into the VPSO Jail awaiting a Gwen’s Law hearing.

A Gwen’s Law hearing refers to Louisiana Code of Criminal Procedure 313. Passed in 2016, the law dictates that in cases of domestic abuse the court will determine the conditions of bail or whether the defendant should be held without bail, pending trial.

The law gets its namesake from Gwen Salley, of Desoto Parish, who was murdered in 2014. At the time, Salley was trying to get a divorce from her estranged husband Michael Salley. During the process Michael Salley was arrested for false imprisonment, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm.

After being charged, Michael Salley was released from prison on bond after spending less than a day in prison. He would then kidnap Gwen, murder her and then take his own life.

Gwen’s Law seeks to prevent violent situations like that, and to protect victims of domestic abuse. Gwen’s Law hearings take place five days after a domestic violence arrest is made.

If Jones is convicted, she could spend between 1-5 years in prison at hard labor.