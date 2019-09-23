Randy Lee Young was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Randy Lee Young, 34, of 320 Tigerville Lane, Belle Rose, La., on a fugitive warrant from Ascension Parish as well as a second degree battery warrant in Assumption Parish.

On Sunday, deputies were dispatched to 310 Tigerville Lane in connection with the theft of a revolver from a vehicle. Deputies interviewed the complainant about the theft of the gun.

Upon checking the computer database, it was determined that a warrant did exist and it was believed that the warrant was for the arrest of the complainant who reported the stolen gun.

Upon conducting additional investigation, deputies learned that the warrant was actually for the arrest of the complainant’s son, Randy Lee Young.

That individual was taken into custody a short time later near LA 999 and LA 1 near Belle Rose.

Randy Lee Young was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on:

*Fugitive Warrant from Ascension Parish

* Assumption Parish Warrant for Second Degree Battery (Related to a 2008 Incident)

Randy Lee Young was incarcerated in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Contributed by Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office