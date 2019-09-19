Cox Charities was created to strengthen Cox communities by supporting programs in the areas of education, technology, social issues, conservation and the arts. Funds are distributed in the form of Community Investment grants and Innovation in Education grants.

Cox Communications employees drove throughout Ascension, Livingston, and East Baton Rouge parish on August 30, 2019 to deliver more than $18,000 to teachers through Cox Charities Community Investment program, which is funded by employees. More than 60 teachers applied for funding in the grant cycle.

Branded under the theme "Give Where You Live," the unique, employee-giving campaign launched in 2016 in Cox's Southeast Region, which includes: Acadiana, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Florida’s Gulf Coast, Central Florida and Middle Georgia. Dollars raised in each market stay in the market in which they were generated via payroll deduction. Funds raised by local, Baton Rouge area employees benefit programs in Cox-serviceable areas within Ascension East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jackson, Livingston, St. James and West Baton Rouge parishes.

In Baton Rouge, Cox Charities Advisory Council members reviewed grant applications and chose the following schools as recipients of this year’s Innovation in Education grants:

- Sorrento Primary School (Ascension Parish)

- Donaldsonville High School (Ascension Parish)

- Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet (East Baton Rouge Parish)

- St. Jean Vianney School (East Baton Rouge Parish)

- Career & Technical Education Center (East Baton Rouge Parish)

- Glen Oaks Park Elementary (East Baton Rouge Parish)

- Seventh Ward Elementary (Livingston Parish)

- Southeast Middle School (East Baton Rouge Parish)

- St. Joseph's Academy (East Baton Rouge Parish)

- The Emerge School for Autism (East Baton Rouge Parish)

- Thrive Academy (East Baton Rouge Parish)

- Juban Parc Elementary (Livingston Parish)

- Live Oak Junior High (Livingston Parish)

"Not only is every dollar of the Cox Charities grants generated directly from the paychecks of generous, caring Cox employees, but a local team of employees reads through every application and determines how the dollars will be best invested to impact positive change in the communities we serve," said Anthony Pope, senior vice president and region manager for Cox Southeast.

Cox Charities was created to strengthen Cox communities by supporting programs in the areas of education, technology, social issues, conservation and the arts. Funds are distributed in the form of Community Investment grants and Innovation in Education grants. Cox Charities does not replace the company's regular giving and sponsorships; rather, it’s designed to supplement philanthropy efforts and involve employees in the decision-making process.

Cox is currently accepting Community Investment grant applications which are designed to assist 501(c)(3) organizations with programs that benefit the Cox Communications service areas. The application period closes September 20, 2019. For more information about Cox Charities, visit https://www.coxcharitiesser.org/.

Contributed by Cox