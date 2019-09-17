The latest Louisiana Sports Writers Association high-school football polls are out, and again, two parish teams have made the top-10 of their respective classes.

The latest Louisiana Sports Writers Association high-school football polls are out, and again, two parish teams have made the top-10 of their respective classes.

Leading the charge for the area was Ascension Catholic. The Bulldogs are one of just two parish teams that are still undefeated after two weeks.

On Friday night, the 2-0 Bulldogs rolled over Riverside Academy, 35-22.

That impressive victory allowed Ascension Catholic to jump three spots in this week's LSWA Class 1A poll. They made the move from seventh to No. 4.

The only teams now ranked ahead of them are top-ranked Oak Grove, second-ranked Southern Lab and third-ranked Calvary Baptist.

This Friday night, Ascension Catholic will go on the road to face winless Slaughter Community Charter.

After week one, East Ascension was riding high after a 40-31 victory over two-time defending champion Zachary moved them up to No. 5 in the Class 5A rankings.

However, on Friday night, the Spartans went on the road and faced 10th-ranked Haughton. East Ascension was humbled by a score of 41-23.

With the crushing defeat, East Ascension dropped four spots in the LSWA Class 5A poll this week. They now sit at No. 9.

The top-five of the poll goes as follows: John Curtis (1), West Monroe (2), Catholic (3), Rummel (4) and Acadiana (5).

This Friday night, East Ascension will try to bounce back at home when they face 1-1 Northwest. Northwest is coming off of a 48-20 win over Opelousas.