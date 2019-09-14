A late safety proved to be the difference as DeRidder suffered some growing pains against Washington-Marion.

The Dragon offense put up 311 yards but came up short, 42-40, against the Charging Indians Friday night at home.

"We have to chalk it up as a learning experience," DeRidder head coach Brad Parmley said. "We played really well in spots and not good in spots, especially on the defensive side. I have to do a better job at getting us ready to play football on Friday, and they ran the ball very effectively. We didn't stop the run and made a lot of mistakes that ended up costing us. Hopefully, we can learn from it.

"It's never just one thing. We made a lot of mistakes last night that were uncharacteristic."

DeRidder led 33-24 at halftime and extended its lead with a KJ Gooden to Ross Picou touchdown pass midway through the third quarter.

Gooden went 14-for-16 through the air for 134 yards and three touchdowns. The junior quarterback also rushed for two more scores.

"I thought KJ improved from Week 1 to Week 2," Parmley said. "As a whole, the offense kept us in the game, but we made too many mistakes to not win the football game."

Washington-Marion scored on a rushing touchdown on the next possession and forced a DeRidder turnover – leading to a defensive score – to tie it up 40.

With 7:56 to play, the Charging Indians got the Dragons backed up and took the lead with a safety on a bad snap on a punt attempt.

Jalyn Thurman paced DeRidder on the ground, running for 159 yards and a touchdown, while Ashton Broussard picked up 91 yards on three catches for a pair of scores.

"I thought we improved from Week 1 to Week 2 on the offensive side," Parmley said. "Those guys made a lot of plays, especially early on. Hopefully, we can keep that going."

The loss puts DeRidder at 1-1 on the year, and the schedule doesn't lighten up, as the Dragons head to Jennings (0-2) next week.

"The plan right now is to watch the film, make corrections and chalk it up as Week 2," Parmley said. "We're sitting at 1-1, and there's a lot of football left to be played. We're excited to play a tough schedule, and we have some big games coming up."