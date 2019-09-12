A felony product tampering charge against a 31-year-old Jacksonville, Florida, woman has been reduced to a misdemeanor after a Snapchat video showed a girl licking a wooden tongue depressor in a local doctor’s office, then putting it back in the jar.

Cori E. Ward was initially arrested July 11 on a charge of tampering with a product without regard for possible death or bodily injury, Duval County court records show. But it was changed to a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and transferred to county court.

Ward was in an examination room at the All About Kids and Families Medical Center on Fort Caroline Road about noon July 9 with her 10-year-old daughter when the video was shot, her arrest report said. The video showed a hand taking the top off the tongue depressor jar, then grabbing one. The girl, her face blurred out, is seen apparently licking the depressor before putting it back in and replacing the top.

Ward posted the video on her personal Snapchat site, and one of her friends apparently copied it. The phrase “Don’t tell me how to live my life” is seen on the copy playing on someone’s cracked cellphone screen.

The medical center confirmed the girl was a patient to Florida Times-Union news partner First Coast News.

Ward’s next court date is Sept. 17, records show.