Agents received a complaint about the two men shocking fish in Grand River near Bayou Sorrel. Agents were on patrol in the area when they observed a vessel matching the description and a subject who was cleaning fish on a dock.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged illegal fishing activity on Aug. 31 in Iberville Parish.

Agents cited Justin Sullivan, 28, of Maringouin, and Gary Cupit, 55, of Norwood, for taking game fish illegally with the aid of an electronic device and violating recreational gear license requirements.

Agents received a complaint about the two men shocking fish in Grand River near Bayou Sorrel. Agents were on patrol in the area when they observed a vessel matching the description and a subject who was cleaning fish on a dock.

Agents made contact with the men and inspected Sullivan's boat and observed two long handle dip nets, an excessive amount of wire laying in the bottom of the boat and a small circular device at the end of the wire with alligator clips to hook to a battery. During questioning, both Sullivan and Cupit admitted to shocking fish because they couldn’t catch any in their hoop nets.

Neither Sullivan nor Cupit had any recreational gear licenses to legally fish hoop nets. Agents seized the shocking device, dip net and 16 catfish.

Taking fish illegally brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Violating recreational gear license requirements carries up to a $50 fine and up to 15 days in jail.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana's abundant natural resources. For more information, visit us at www.wlf.la.gov. To receive email alerts, signup at http://www.wlf.la.gov/signup.

Contributed by LDWF