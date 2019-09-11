The second way that people can stay above the poverty line is with graciousness. People are not thankful enough nowadays.

Our creator loves to complete things. "Whether that is animate or inanimate, God loves to finish things off that he created in style" – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I. "God loves to see people full and not empty" – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I. Therefore, God wants humans to help each other financially to stay above poverty. Good behavior, graciousness, and giving are three ways that people can stay above the poverty line.

The first way that people can stay above the poverty line is through good behavior. Conduct is important when desiring blessing from God. Yes, it can be overwhelming at times to be honest at all times. Nevertheless, God will bless those who practice it. When individuals are lacking a substance in their lives, God will provide for them if they remain consistent with him.

The second way that people can stay above the poverty line is with graciousness. People are not thankful enough nowadays. "Gratitude is what God uses to push people to altitude" – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I. As people remain thankful for the place God has them, it will allow other opportunities to come. "No matter if a person is rich, poor, black or white, in God's eyes, we all are equal and in need of his power to survive" – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I.

The third way that people can stay above the poverty line is through giving. "Giving causes growth" – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I. Selfishness has robbed many people of their opportunities. "A person who is selfish is subject to poverty" – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I. "It is those individuals who help others whom God tends to help" – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I.

Three ways that people can stay above the poverty line good behavior, graciousness, and giving. Poverty is a choice. Having a lack of money, clothing, or transportation can be depressing. Nonetheless, God still wants people to care for each other. Caring people will cause their cares to be resolved. Be Blessed.

Written by: Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I, August 29, 2019. Pastor Wilbert and First Lady Sonia Eubanks Wilson. Additional information for the Higher Heights Family Church is as follows: Location: St. Gabriel Community Center; Address: 1745 Hwy 30, St. Gabriel, La. 70776; Facebook: 24 hour inbox prayer requests under friend name "Wilbert Jabari Wilson"; Twitter: Daily inspirational quotes Worship Service: Sundays at 11 a.m.