Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Tate Joseph Mouret, 26, of 2191 Highway 1 South, Donaldsonville, LA, on charges related to a disturbance at a local retail establishment.

Shortly before midnight on Saturday, August 31 deputies responded to a location near Pierre Part. Upon arrival, deputies were advised that the violator was seated in a car in the parking lot.

Deputies learned through management that a male individual was highly intoxicated, had argued with patrons and wanted to fight security personnel.

Deputies located the suspect and attempted to speak to him. The suspect was belligerent and verbally abusive toward deputies and made more threats.

The suspect identified as Tate Joseph Mouret, was placed under arrest and engaged in a physical confrontation with deputies. Mouret was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

*Threatening a Public Official

*Resisting an Officer – 3 Counts

*Disturbing the Peace – Public Intoxication

Tate Joseph Mouret was incarcerated pending a bond hearing.

Contributed by Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office