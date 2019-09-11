The Scholarships Awarded are valued at $1500.00 each. All public and private high school seniors, as well as home-schooled youths, in the BBB’s 12 parish service area are eligible to compete.

As society and technology continue to progress at increasingly rapid rates, it's more important than ever to teach ethical decision-making to young adults.

To promote these efforts, Better Business Bureau of South Central La., Inc. has opened this year's competition for the BBB Youth Scholarship Ethics Award. The scholarship is offered in conjunction with BBB's Douglas Manship, Sr. Torch Award for Ethics in Business awards.

All public and private high school seniors, as well as home-schooled youths, in the BBB’s 12 parish service area are eligible to compete. Those parishes include: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

The Seniors are asked to write a 500-word essay entitled "Importance of Ethics in our Changing World." In addition to the essay, students must submit two personal reference letters and a letter of endorsement from a teacher, guidance counselor or principal.

The deadline for the submission is September 15, 2019. Mail entries to:

Attn: Scholarship

BBB of South Central La., Inc.

748 Main Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

The scholarship(s) will be awarded at the Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Annual Torch Awards Banquet at Renaissance Baton Rouge. Send information to bjm@batonrouge.bbb.org or call BJ Militello at 225-346-8343.

