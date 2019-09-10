Nearly 800 individuals ranging from business owners to government officials have completed Leadership since its inception.
The Ascension Chamber of Commerce recently announced its 25th Leadership Ascension Class at Parc 73 in Prairieville. This year's class consists of 32 outstanding individuals.
Leadership Ascension, like similar programs nationwide, is designed to develop responsible and informed community leaders. Recognized and emerging leaders in the community are selected to represent the diverse demographic of the Ascension Parish Community based on an application outlining each candidate's work experience, education, and community involvement.
The 10-month Leadership Program, facilitated by Chamber VP of Operations Liz Laurent, strives to develop practical leadership skills while promoting personal growth. Sessions are held each month and cover topics including diversity, conflict resolution, project management, social concerns, healthcare, law enforcement, and government.
The program begins with a team-building opening retreat and ends with a two-day closing retreat where the students review the sessions and present class projects that are developed throughout the year.
Nearly 800 individuals ranging from business owners to government officials have completed Leadership since its inception.
Many of these leaders participate on the chamber's Leadership Committee, Leadership Alumni Committee, and Leadership Ascension Foundation that assist in planning, recruiting, and steering this renowned program.
To learn more about Leadership Ascension, visit www.ascensionchamber.com or call 225-647-7487.
This year's participants include:
Liz Laurent, Ascension Chamber of Commerce
Josh Rhodes, BASF
Sarah Brown, Ascension Credit Union
Kerr Wall, BASF
Tiffany Robinson, BASF
Tony Tureau, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office
Kimberly Koehl, GSA Consulting Engineers
Craig Caroll, Garcia Roofing & Sheet Metal
Ingrid Williams, Domain Architecture
Vere O’Kelley, EATEL
Lynn Hathaway, Ascension Parish School Board
John Streva, GraceHebert Architects
Melissa Bourgeois, Bourgeois PT and Sport Rehab
Kent Landacre, Neighbors Federal Credit Union
Ryan Houston, Mary Bird Perkins
Cassidy McFarland, Neighbors Federal Credit Union
Stacey Stephens, Law Office of Marvin Gros
Mark Vincent, Rebel Graphix
Barker Dirmann, Ascension Chamber of Commerce
Julie Knight, Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area
Sinead Holleran, Methanex
Kayla Oubre, R.J. Daigle & Sons Contractors, Inc.
Renee Zimmerman, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System
LaTonya Prejean, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office
Michelle Robicheaux, Ascension Parish Clerk of Court
Toni Dantonio, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension
Janet McCrory, City of Gonzales
Matt Faubion, Shell Chemical
LeJaune George, Sr.
Candace Melancon, Ochsner Health Systems
Morgan Nicolich, Shell
Kishan Shah, Bourgeois PT and Sports Rehab
Rebecca Mouk, Ascension Roofing & Fabrication
Payne Trichell, Pelican State Credit Union.
Contributed by the Ascension Chamber of Commerce