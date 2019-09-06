LDWF WMAs offering dove fields or dove hunting opportunities include Bayou Pierre, Bodcau, Boeuf, Clear Creek, Elbow Slough, Loggy Bayou, Pointe-aux-Chenes, Richard K. Yancey, Sandy Hollow, Sherburne and West Bay.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will have available five lease fields for the opening day of dove hunting season on Sept. 7 along with several LDWF Wildlife Management Area (WMA) dove fields that will be available for the season.

The dove lease fields are located in Amite, Boyce, DeRidder, Lecompte and Ragley. Permits will be issued at 8 a.m. on Sept. 7 with shooting hours beginning at noon at each of the lease fields.

LDWF WMAs offering dove fields or dove hunting opportunities include Bayou Pierre, Bodcau, Boeuf, Clear Creek, Elbow Slough, Loggy Bayou, Pointe-aux-Chenes, Richard K. Yancey, Sandy Hollow, Sherburne and West Bay. The U.S. Forest Service, Calcasieu Ranger District, Vernon Unit in Vernon Parish will also offer dove hunting opportunities.

Only non-toxic shot size 6 and smaller may be used and lead shot is not allowed at either the lease fields or on the WMA dove fields.

Dove season opens in Louisiana’s north and south zones on Sept. 7. To find out more about the dove lease fields, go to http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/sites/default/files/pdf/pagehunting/32519-dove-hunting/dove_lease_fields_2019.pdf . For more information on WMA dove fields, go to http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/sites/default/files/pdf/pagehunting/32519-dove-hunting/wma_dove_fields_2019.pdf.

Go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/kisatchie or call the Calcasieu Ranger District Office at 318-793-9427 for more information on Vernon Unit dove hunting opportunities.

Go to http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/sites/default/files/pdf/page/41407-regulations/1920huntingregsv4.pdf for the 2019-20 Louisiana hunting rules and regulations.

For more information, contact Dr. Jeff Duguay at jduguay@wlf.la.gov or 225-765-2353.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. For more information, visit us at www.wlf.la.gov. To receive recreational or commercial fishing email and text alerts, signup at http://www.wlf.la.gov/signup.

Contributed by LDWF