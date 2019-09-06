Citizens should know what they do matters, and training civilians on how to respond to an active attack is an integral part of the City of Gonzales Police Department's response to such events.

The City of Gonzales Police Department Training Staff partnered with local businesses recently to provide training on what to do if confronted with an active shooter event. From Thursday August 8, 2019 to Thursday August 15, 2019, officers provided Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events courses to 133 employees of Walmart, Malco Cinema, and Premier Lanes Entertainment Center.

The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) course, designed and built on the Avoid, Deny, Defend (ADD) strategy developed by ALERRT in 2004, provides strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event. Topics include the history and prevalence of active shooter events, civilian response options, medical issues, and considerations for conducting drills.

Knowledge is power, and though training civilians on how to respond in the event of an active attack won't stop those situations from happening, it can and has helped save lives in the moments of panic and uncertainty. Citizens should know what they do matters, and training civilians on how to respond to an active attack is an integral part of the City of Gonzales Police Department's response to such events.

In addition to the CRASE courses, Detective Dominick Rodi met with the store managers of Tanger Mall and spoke with them about fraud and counterfeit money. Attendees praised Detective Rodi for the seminar stating it was very informative.

The City of Gonzales Police Department provides various public education courses free to the public. Courses include Personal Safety, Residential Security, Citizen's Safety Academy, College Safety Course, CRASE, Stop the Bleed, and Equalizer Women’s Self-Defense Program. If you are interested in training, or would like to request training for your business or neighborhood, please contact Officer Walter Taylor at whtaylor@gonzalespd.org.

Contributed by GPD